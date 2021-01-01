Sghairi IMED

Mes compétences :
- Programming Languages: C
Windows 7 - Software: ISIS
MPLAB,MATLAB
VB,STEP7 Micro Win,SOLIDWORKS
Microsoft Word,Visio,Excel
SAROST SA
- Surveyor
Emmerich2012 - maintenantMay 2015: Side Scan Sonar Seabed Survey (Topic_Tunisia)
February 2015 Sousse TOPIC Technician (Surveyor) JAWHARA05 Standby location Seabed Survey
December 2014: ROV positioning during the extraction of existing debris at the location of the Rig BGTunisia.
November 2014: Technician (Surveyor) Bathymetric Survey of the Rig location and ROV positioning during video inspection BGTunisia.
October 2014: Positioning Technician Video inspection and cathodic protection monitoring for Petrofac pipeline
September 2014: Bathymetric Survey and Environmental Baseline Survey of the disposal site for dredged material of Rades port.
August 2014: Bathymetric Survey on behalf of the DNO for the location of a Rig for drilling.
June 2014: Bathymetric Survey and ROV positionning in the sea line area of the AL-JURF filed between BD1 and FPSO FARWAH
May 2014: Environmental Baseline Survey of the disposal site for dredged material of Gabes port.
April 2014: Environmental Baseline Survey of the disposal site for dredged material of Sfax port.
January 2014: Video inspection and monitoring cathodic protection for Britch Gaz Tunisia pipelines “Hasdrubal & Miscar”.
September 2013: Bathymetric survey: Pipelines naearshore “Hasdrubal & Miscar” for Britch Gaz Tunisia - Sfax
August 2013: Bathymetric survey and sediment sampling at the dumping site at sea - Rades port.
May 2013: Bathymetric survey and sediment sampling at the dumping site at sea - Gabes port.
April 2013: Bathymetric survey and sediment sampling at the dumping site at sea - Sfax port.
November 2012: Bathymetric survey for the installation of a new electrical cable on behalf of SEREPT.
October 2012: Bathymetric survey and sediment sampling at the dumping site at sea -Rades port.
August 2012: Bathymetric survey and sediment sampling at the dumping site at sea
September 2012: Bathymetric Survey and Research wreck (Mahdia) with IX Survey on behalf of Western Gecko.
September2012: Training on new technology and analysis methods for measuring equipment.
May 2012: Bathymetric survey and sediment sampling at the dumping site at sea -Gabes port.
April 2012: Bathymetric survey and sediment sampling at the dumping site at sea- Sfax port.
Emmerich2012 - maintenantOctobre 2016: A Zarzis pour le compte Van Oord Survey bathymétrique du port de Zarzis
Août 2016: A Sfax pour le compte de BGT,Inspection ROV du pipeline 24" Free Spans et Dents et R1D Offshore Survey
Juin 2016: A Mahdia pour le compte de FUGRO-NUMHYD, Survey Hydrographique du MAHDIA-3 & MAHDIA-X avec Fugro
Mars 2016:A Tunis pour le compte de l'ONAS, Etudes de la caractérisation des sediments de la zone marine de l’émissaire en mer de Raoued.
Décembre 2015: A Tunis, pour le compte de MEDCOT, Levé bathymétrique de la zone côtière de Hammam-Lif
Juillet 2015: A Tunis, pour le compte de MEDCOT, Suivi hydrodynamique et courantologiques de la zone côtière de Hammam-Lif.