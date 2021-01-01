Menu

Sghedoni CHRISTOPHE

Émerainville

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • PONTICELLI Frères - Responsable d'affaires

    Émerainville maintenant

  • SAMM SARL - Chargé d'affaires

    2010 - maintenant

  • Ponticelli Frères - Responsable d'affaires

    Émerainville 1998 - 2010

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :