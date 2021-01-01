Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Shadrano KALEMA
Ajouter
Shadrano KALEMA
KINSHASA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Suis un coutierre
- De creé un entreprise
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Néant (Kinshasa)
Kinshasa
1991 - 2014
Réseau
Gaylord MABIKA
Jean Paul KYUNGU
Jean Pierre MUKADI KALALA DISASHI
Joel TADISHA
Magali MWIMBU SARAH
Marie LUBERT
Ousmane Latif KAMATÉ
Séraphin MAMENGA
Ulrich MAVOPA
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z