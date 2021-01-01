Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Shaereh MASHAYEKHAN
Ajouter
Shaereh MASHAYEKHAN
MONTRÉAL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AVA Instruments Co.
- Ingenieur d'instrumentation
2014 - 2016
Formations
Montpellier II (Montpellier)
Montpellier
2012 - 2014
Réseau
Olivier DAULOUDET
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z