Mes compétences :
Technicien réseau
Cisco CCNA
Ingénieur télécom et réseau
Technicien support
Ingénieur système
Technicien informatique
Exchange 2007
Lync
ESXI
Active directory
VSphere5
DNS
Entreprises
CSS - Consulting Services and It Solutions
- Ingenieur de Telecommunication
2011 - maintenant• Configure/ Troubleshooting Call Server Alcatel-Lucent OmniPcx Enterprise
• Managing users/COS on OXE
• Configuring/ Troubleshooting Omnivista 4760 Network Management Console
• Configuring/ Troubleshooting Alcatel-Lucent Instant Communication Suite 8400
• Managing users rights on NMC 4760
• Advanced call handling configuration
• Level 2 support on all Alcatel-Lucent call server system
• Real-time support to customers on site via VPN (Remote Troubleshooting)
• Simulation of advanced call server topologies/scenarios
• Management and configuration of network management software 8770
• Management and configuration latest omniTouch Solution(PABX, Voicemail management, Network management, System management)
• Responsible for the management and setting up of a real-life working system( Active directory users, Local Policy, GPO, TSE services, DNS, NTP server based on windows server 2008, Mail System(Exchange 2010), Collaboration system(Lync Server 2010), CA role on server 2008)
• Training on new products and technologies, troubleshooting techniques, traces analysis
• Documenting troubleshooting methods, manuals for clients
• Creation of the technical communication for on-site technician
• Simulation of future possible scenarios not yet faced
• Liaising with RnD to develop hotfix/workaround
• Troubleshooting protocol problem between servers/ Authentication Methods( NTLM v1, NTLM v2, Kerberos, Sip Signaling)
• Managing knowledge base system
• Installing Esxi R5.1 and managing different Virtual Machines
• Using Sphere Client to access VM based on Esxi
• Customer handling techniques/ Ethics
Orange Business Services IT&L@bs
- Ingenieur de Reseau
2010 - 2011• Troubleshooting & Implementation of VPN paths
• Validation checks on routers
• Configuration of advanced routing protocols
• Report Validation for VPNs
• Check quality of connection i.e if any Jitter, Packet Loss and RTD
• Configure Cisco routers
• Supervising a team of 14 players
• Troubleshooting and Configuring QOS
Airports of Mauritius
- Administrateur de Reseau et Systeme
2009 - 2010• Designed and tested networking systems
• Monitored existing databases and ensured the security of stored information
• Monitor network activities and generate reports and graphs on bandwidth usage/ Packet loss
• Implement security on HP network devices
• Configure HP and Cisco switches and routers
• Troubleshooting network and PC issues
• Managing Microsoft Exchange 2007