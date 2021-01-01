Shahid IQBAL

Successfully lead implementation of SAP Human Capital Management project comprising Payroll, Training & Event Management, Personnel Development, Performance Management, Organizational Management, Time Management, Personnel Administration, Health Care System Travel & Leave Management System. Designed and introduced Company specific Performance Management System in the Company.

Participated in international HR seminars of ITU- a UNO agency as speaker/participant on Change Management, Rightsizing, and Knowledge management. Also received intensive local and international training from prestigious organizations.



My multifaceted experience of Human Resource management, Manpower Planning & IT Based HR Systems for over 12 years in senior positions includes Recruitment Plans, Manpower Plans (including HR Budget), Bonus Plans, right sizing options, employees costing and HR business processes re-engineering. I managed payroll of the company for 60,000 employees for 6 years.



Additionally, I possess extensive experience of operations, maintenance and development of Telecom Systems with my engineering background of telecommunication in Pakistan’s largest telecom operator.



Mes compétences :

ERP HCM Functional Consultancy

OD

Performance Management

HRIS

ER

Change Management

Knowledge Management

Project Management

IT & TELECOM

HRBP