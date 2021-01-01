Shahid IQBAL

Menu

Successfully lead implementation of SAP Human Capital Management project comprising Payroll, Training & Event Management, Personnel Development, Performance Management, Organizational Management, Time Management, Personnel Administration, Health Care System Travel & Leave Management System. Designed and introduced Company specific Performance Management System in the Company.
Participated in international HR seminars of ITU- a UNO agency as speaker/participant on Change Management, Rightsizing, and Knowledge management. Also received intensive local and international training from prestigious organizations.

My multifaceted experience of Human Resource management, Manpower Planning & IT Based HR Systems for over 12 years in senior positions includes Recruitment Plans, Manpower Plans (including HR Budget), Bonus Plans, right sizing options, employees costing and HR business processes re-engineering. I managed payroll of the company for 60,000 employees for 6 years.

Additionally, I possess extensive experience of operations, maintenance and development of Telecom Systems with my engineering background of telecommunication in Pakistan’s largest telecom operator.

ERP HCM Functional Consultancy
OD
Performance Management
HRIS
ER
Change Management
Knowledge Management
Project Management
IT & TELECOM
HRBP

  • Pakistan Telecom Co Ltd - Senior Manager HR (ERP HCM/Manpower Planning/OD

    2007 - 2014 Senior Manager HR ERP(SAP HCM) / Manpower Planning/OD

    As HCM Functional Team Lead gathered Business Requirements, Prepared As Is & To Be HR business processes of the Company by interacting with concerned process owners/managers
    Planned projects activities using MS Project
    Completed SAP implementation for Payroll, Training & Event Management, Personnel Development, Performance Management, Organization Management, Time Management, Personnel Administration, Compensation Management and Final Settlement.
    Managed HCM operational end users training for the above said modules companywide.
    Performed Master data retrieval, cleansing and execution of uploads for Loading Data
    Performed technical evaluation of ERP systems for telecom HR business
    Conducted application validation workshops, User Acceptance testing and training for HCM modules

  • Pakistan Telecom Co Ltd - DIRECTOR HR MP

    2000 - 2007 Processed Payroll for 6 years for 60K employees through indigenous HRIS and prepared Compensation Plans with financial impact.
    Proposed viable options for structural transformation of the organization
    conducive to the “change process”.
    Prepared Bonus Plans
    Facilitated and completed the privatization process for Due Diligence phase of the Pakistan’s largest Telecom Company in HR perspective
    Prepared first ever HRIS based HR budget for the company.
    Put in place an MBO-based new Performance Management System and held seminars organization wide.
    Introduced SMART objectives and KPIs
    Point system for quantification of performance
    Forced distribution into Bell Curve
    Development Plans
    Established indigenous HRMS based on functionalities envisaging total HR activities providing current information and trends emerging from the relational database management system.
    Developed Recruitment Manager, Job Management, Payroll & Employees Personal Information System - computerized systems to be used for skill based placement of staff, quality induction, Succession Planning, HR budgeting etc.
    Prepared HR reports for decision support system

  • University Of The Punjab (Lahore)

    Lahore 1994 - 1997 MBA

  • University Of Engineering And Technology (Lahore)

    Lahore 1976 - 1981 B.Sc. Mechanical Engineering

