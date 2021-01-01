Retail
Shaik RAHMAN
Ajouter
Shaik RAHMAN
KUWAIT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Marahel Al Kuwait General Trading & Contracting Co.
- HVAC Enginner
2012 - maintenant
MKGTC
- HVAC Engineer
2012 - maintenant
Formations
JNTU HYDERABAD (Hyderabad)
Hyderabad
2009 - 2012
b.tech
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
