Menu

Shaik RAHMAN

KUWAIT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Marahel Al Kuwait General Trading & Contracting Co. - HVAC Enginner

    2012 - maintenant

  • MKGTC - HVAC Engineer

    2012 - maintenant

Formations

  • JNTU HYDERABAD (Hyderabad)

    Hyderabad 2009 - 2012 b.tech

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :