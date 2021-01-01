Shailesh SINGH

RESPONSIBILITIES HANDLED FOR THE ABOVE MENTIONED PROJECT
The co-ordination of work to other department for planning schedule and distribute the work to charge hands their group.
* Issuing the PERMIT TO WORK. ;
* Monitor the manpower ,supervision the job and inspect the work of piping job.
* Attend meetings and advice sub-contractor the priorities to be taken into consideration.
* Attend internal meeting with other discipline (if required) for matter to be clarified.
* Explain to subcontractor their responsibility scope of work that matter to their extend of work if conflict arises.
* Co-ordinate daily tool box meeting explain about safety and housekeeping.
* Monitor work progress in accordance with their submitted work schedule attend the production meetings.
* Attend the hydro test performed on site, test package mechanical check and advice the technical punches before reinstatement.
* Keep daily activity progress record and log any problems that may exist for immediate action.
* Attend the safety meeting daily basis. ;
* Inspection of the Scaffoldings, Access, Confined space. ;
* To witness Hydro test of pipeline and piping spools . ;
* The inspection of scaffolding, the hold tag and released to work.
* Before installing the pipes and spools make a good planning for install the pipe correct location as per given in drawing.
* Ensure safety practice on site, report in routine observation reports cases of good or bad practices which might effect the safety on site inform foremen group leader about any technical fault that may arise at site to avoid delaying of working schedule
Formations
Karnatka State Open University (Mysore)
Mysore2012 - maintenantBachlor Digree in Mechanical
Naveen Rajkiya GOV Polytechnic (Patna)
Patna2003 - 2006Duploma in mechanical
* ASNT Level II(NDT) from Fourm consulting engineers,(Navi Mumbai). ;
* QA/QC Inspector from Fourm consulting engineers,(Navi Mumbai).
* Pipe fitter and fabricator from GTT Institute - Gopalgaj , Bihar(INDIA).
COMPUTRE QUALIFICAION
* Computer Knowledge in MS World, MS Excel, World Pad, Power Point.
* AUTO CAD in Mechanical from Disha computer institute,(Navi