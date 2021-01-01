Menu

Shaine PEREZ

BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT

Entreprises

  • SEPHORA - Conseillère vendeuse

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2017 - maintenant

  • SEPHORA - Conseillère vendeuse

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2016 - 2017

  • Guerlain - Animatrice

    Levallois-Perret 2016 - 2016

  • Beauty Success - Conseillère beauté

    MARSAC SUR L&#39;ISLE 2014 - 2014 Evénement marketing organisé par DIOR à la parfumerie Beauty Success
    Gestion des 3axes (parfums, soin, maquillage)

Formations

  • Ecole Privée D'Esthétique (Narbonne)

    Narbonne 2015 - 2016

  • ETEC FORMATEP

    Montpellier 2008 - 2009 CAP Coiffure

