Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Shaine PEREZ
Ajouter
Shaine PEREZ
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SEPHORA
- Conseillère vendeuse
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2017 - maintenant
SEPHORA
- Conseillère vendeuse
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2016 - 2017
Guerlain
- Animatrice
Levallois-Perret
2016 - 2016
Beauty Success
- Conseillère beauté
MARSAC SUR L'ISLE
2014 - 2014
Evénement marketing organisé par DIOR à la parfumerie Beauty Success
Gestion des 3axes (parfums, soin, maquillage)
Formations
Ecole Privée D'Esthétique (Narbonne)
Narbonne
2015 - 2016
ETEC FORMATEP
Montpellier
2008 - 2009
CAP Coiffure
Réseau
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z