Sham SYED - USA LANGUAGE SERVICES

YOU GIVE ME 22 MINUTES A DAY AND I'LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD.



ARE YOU A MILITARY OFFICER, AN EXECUTIVE a PROFESSIONAL, AN OFFICE EMPLOYEE ? Then join my mini-group high level conversation classes. Meet the French elite, University Professors, Doctors, Lawyers, Human Ressourses and Training Directors and many others. Join my Net-Working CONVERSATION GROUP and Catapult yourself to be among 10% of the World's Top intellectuals.



I have been giving American English Conversation classes for over 26 years in Paris to Cabinet members of 4 Ministers, French Senior and Junior executives from many Ministeries and Multi National Companies. My classes are DIRECT, BY PHONE and through E-LEARNING.



I am an expert in preparing your Prestigious Business Presentations, Job-Interviews, Editing, Correcting your Letters, Calling overseas Businesses for you and Giving you and your Company Group Conversation Classes, TOEIC and much more.



From me you get Top Quality - Affordable Rates -- and Discretion.



GET MY BETTER ENGLISH for BETTER BUSINESS PROGRAM. -- Method USA Education.



No other school can give you my kind of training blended with Airline precision, Military discipline and the language of French Diplomacy.



Le but de notre directeur M. Syed est partager ses expérience culturelles et éducationnelles acquises au cours de ses différents voyages autour du monde (comme pilote des lignes internationales) / l'OTAN.



Individuals and companies are invited to contact me.

usals@free.fr or call: 01 43 47 30 42 Tel: 01 43 47 01 88



Mes compétences :

Ressources humaines

Communication

Pédagogie

Anglais