Shameem RUSSOOL

A charismatic engineer/manager with 14+ years’ experience in the fields of PMO (Project Management Office) and Quality Management System in an international fast paced environment.



I have a successful track record in driving companies to ISO 90001 certification and in supporting Project and Programme Managers to achieve benefit, from standardizing and following project management policies, processes and methods.



Involved in Quality and PMO projects in the financial, aeronautical, electrical and pharmaceutical domains, I am extremely passionate about driving organizations towards excellence, bringing shareholder value and enterprise effectiveness, promoting change and improving processes.



An accomplished communicator, able to engage and build relationships at all levels, ensuring delivery of first-rate results in high pressure, cost and service critical environment.



Specialties: Quality Management

ISO 9001 certification

Process and Performance improvement

Project coordination

Project Management Methodologies

Resources allocation

Reporting

ITIL V3



Mes compétences :

Quality Management

Reporting

ITIL V3

Project coordination

Resource allocation

PMO