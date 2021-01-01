Shang RENE NGALIM

I hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Economic Science from the University of Yaoundé II Soa and a Successful Year in Masters in Economic Science from the same institution.

I have occupied the position of an Accountant at IG POIVRE DE PENJA (IGPP) and SOCIETE DES PLANTATIONS METOMO. For the four years which I have been employed in these structures, I have been responsible for a great number of activities including; book keeping, bank reconciliation, preparation of financial statements, tax declarations, just to name a few. I have also been privileged to have successfully managed some projects during my stay at IGPP. I have also carried out a task as an auditor in SOCIETE DES PLANTATIONS METOMO.

I am a conscientious, very organized, efficient, and professional. I am able to manage own time effectively, and prioritize workload. I am bilingual as I can speak, understand and write in French and English perfectly. I am very good in Data management and great in analysing data to get good information. I have carried out formations in Microsoft Office and Visual Basic Application, Geo-localization (GPS), Quality, Hygiene and Security and keeping track (Traçabilité) of alimentary products (Financed by COLE ACP).



Mes compétences :

SAP Contrôle de Gestion

Contrôle financier

Contrôle interne

Contrôle de gestion

Comptabilité

Visual Basic for Applications

Sage

Microsoft Office