Shang RENE NGALIM

DOUALA

En résumé

I hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Economic Science from the University of Yaoundé II Soa and a Successful Year in Masters in Economic Science from the same institution.
I have occupied the position of an Accountant at IG POIVRE DE PENJA (IGPP) and SOCIETE DES PLANTATIONS METOMO. For the four years which I have been employed in these structures, I have been responsible for a great number of activities including; book keeping, bank reconciliation, preparation of financial statements, tax declarations, just to name a few. I have also been privileged to have successfully managed some projects during my stay at IGPP. I have also carried out a task as an auditor in SOCIETE DES PLANTATIONS METOMO.
I am a conscientious, very organized, efficient, and professional. I am able to manage own time effectively, and prioritize workload. I am bilingual as I can speak, understand and write in French and English perfectly. I am very good in Data management and great in analysing data to get good information. I have carried out formations in Microsoft Office and Visual Basic Application, Geo-localization (GPS), Quality, Hygiene and Security and keeping track (Traçabilité) of alimentary products (Financed by COLE ACP).

Mes compétences :
SAP Contrôle de Gestion
Contrôle financier
Contrôle interne
Contrôle de gestion
Comptabilité
Visual Basic for Applications
Sage
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Société des Plantations Metomo - Contrôle financier

    2014 - maintenant Superviser tous les aspects du contrôle financier dans l'entreprise.
    Apporter un soutien financier, commercial et stratégique pour l'entreprise.
    Préparation des informations de gestion de données source.
    La production mensuelle des comptes de gestion, les budgets, les prévisions et les déclarations de TVA.
    La présentation des résultats mensuels, les écarts budgétaires et des analyses ad-hoc.
    Superviser les contrôles financiers internes.
    Enregistrement des sommes reçues et payées.
    Produire des commentaires et analyse des données financières significatives.
    Développer, gérer et motiver une équipe de professionnels de la finance.
    Examiner les nouveaux et existants modèles d'affaires et les demandes de crédits de capital.
    Identifier et développer des contrôles et des processus pour assurer que tous les risques et les opportunités sont mis en évidence.

  • IG Poivre de Penja - Comptable

    2012 - 2013 Tenue du livre
    budgétisation
    Organisation (Structuration, classification des coûts et codage)
    mesure et contrôle de l'exécution
    Préparation des états financiers
    rapprochements bancaires
    Préparation des salaires
    Coordination des membres

Formations

  • Université De Yaoundé 2 SOA (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2005 - 2011 Economic Sciences

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

