Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Shannon MALCOLM
Ajouter
Shannon MALCOLM
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Apple, Inc.
- Researcher
PARIS
2014 - maintenant
Formations
INDIANA UNIVERSITY (Bloomington)
Bloomington
2001 - 2004
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z