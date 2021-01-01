Templeton and Partners Limited
2017 - maintenant
Templeton and Partners is a global technology recruitment business. We are bringing together hirers in multinational companies with our high calibre IT Contractors in 40 countries, via our customer service focused team of multilingual recruiters.
We have been established for over 20 years and operate from our offices in London, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.
Currently most of our time is spent recruiting into the Enterprise Digital transformation arena. Some of the niche skills that we have built a good community of contractors in include SAP HANA, Mobile, SuccessFactors, Hybris, Intershop, Magento, ATG, Oracle Fusion, Workday, Salesforce, MS Dynamics, SAS, BI, Analytics, Big Data, Hadoop, Amazon Web Services, Azure, ServiceNow, Cyber Security, Cloud, Sharepoint,.Net, DevOps, Java, Full stack, Mobile Apps, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Machine Learning and IoT.
In recent years, we have been a finalist for several awards including the Global Recruiter magazine’s “Best Specialist Recruitment Business” and the Association of Professional Staffing Companies’ “Best Recruitment Company of the Year”, and have also been listed on several occasions in all three of the primary lists for performance in Recruitment Industry Press:– Recruiter Fast 50 (for Growth in revenue), Recruiter Hot 100 (for Productivity per employee) and Recruitment International Top 500 (for Size of revenue).