Shari HAMMOND

Mes compétences :
Intercultural Communication
Advocacy
Translation
Writing and editing for the web
Entreprises
Australian High Commission
- Public Affairs and Research Officer
2014 - maintenant
Nollywood Week
- Head of Partnerships
2012 - maintenantNollywood Week is the first festival dedicated to Nigerian cinema in Paris. Nollywood still has very little access to French audiences and quality films are even fewer. It is our aim to introduce, promote and show quality films to new audiences across the globe.