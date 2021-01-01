Menu

Shari HAMMOND

REIMS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Reims

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Intercultural Communication
Advocacy
Translation
Writing and editing for the web

Entreprises

  • Australian High Commission - Public Affairs and Research Officer

    2014 - maintenant

  • Nollywood Week - Head of Partnerships

    2012 - maintenant Nollywood Week is the first festival dedicated to Nigerian cinema in Paris. Nollywood still has very little access to French audiences and quality films are even fewer. It is our aim to introduce, promote and show quality films to new audiences across the globe.

    -Institutional, Corporate Partnerships
    -PR
    -Fundraising
    -Volunteer management

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :