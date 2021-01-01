Sharifah ABDUL

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Vauréal
Mes compétences :
Informatique
SQL
QlickView
Business Objects
Gestion de projet
BusinessObjects Web Intelligence
SAP HR
PeopleSoft
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
XML
WinDev
W-Langage
Visual Basic .NET
Teradata
SAP Netweaver > SAP BW
SAP IS CS
SAP
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft ASP.NET
Merise Methodology
Mercury Quality Center
Macromedia Flash
Java
International Financial Reporting
HTML
Easy PHP
ECLiPSe
Data Transformation Services
ActionScript