Sharifah ABDUL

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Informatique
SQL
QlickView
Business Objects
Gestion de projet
BusinessObjects Web Intelligence
SAP HR
PeopleSoft
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
XML
WinDev
W-Langage
Visual Basic .NET
Teradata
SAP Netweaver > SAP BW
SAP IS CS
SAP
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft ASP.NET
Merise Methodology
Mercury Quality Center
Macromedia Flash
Java
International Financial Reporting
HTML
Easy PHP
ECLiPSe
Data Transformation Services
ActionScript

Entreprises

  • Covea Immobilier (GMF) - Consultante décisionnelle

    2013 - maintenant - Analyse des spec. fonctionnelles et techniques pour la Gestion Locative et Gestion des Dépenses
    - Recueil du besoin auprès du métier
    - Rédaction de cahier de charges fonctionnelles
    - Estimation des charges de travail à partir de la lecture des cahiers des charges
    - Définition des normes de développement des tableaux de bords
    - Développement de requêtes et tableaux de bords BO XI R2 (Webi)
    - Refonte de tableaux de bords existants : redéveloppement à partir du nouveau DWH
    - Tests unitaires sur les tableaux de bords
    - Recette du nouveau DWH et des tableaux de bords

  • CA CIB - Consultante MOA

    2012 - 2013 - Identification et analyse des écarts sur les comptes de Bilan entre Harmony (nouveau système comptable) et le système en production
    - Identification et analyse des écarts entre la répartition des actifs en vision IFRS et French sur Harmony
    - Transmission des analyses vers le responsable de la recette par l’intermédiaire d’une main courante
    - Développement de requêtes BO XI R3 sur les données Plan de Compte
    - Comparatifs d’états EVOLAN

  • EDF - Consultante décisionnel

    Paris 2010 - 2012 - Recueil du besoin
    - Chiffrage du développement
    - Développement de requêtes et tableaux de bords (BO XI R2) pour des indicateurs de suivi d’activité et de facturation des prestations de gestion de parc (Asset Center) et d’incidents et demandes (Service Center)
    - Recette des tableaux de bords
    - Rédaction de documentation technique
    - Rédaction de documentation fonctionnelle

  • TOTAL RM - Apprentie SIRH

    COURBEVOIE 2009 - 2010 - Support technique et fonctionnel aux utilisateurs sur Business Objects (5.0 / XI R3) et les univers RH
    - Développement de requêtes et tableaux de bords BO 5.0 et BO XI R3
    - Recette des tableaux de bords
    - Participation au projet de migration BO 5.0 vers BO XI R3
    - Recette du projet ELEVATE (migration PeopleSoft vers SAP HR) sous Quality Center

  • 3M - Apprentie BI

    Cergy Pontoise 2007 - 2009 - Support technique aux utilisateurs sur les outils Business Objects (Web Intelligence, Desktop Intelligence – BO 6.5 / XI R2 / XI R3)
    - Migration de requêtes BO dans le cadre du projet de migration BO 6.5 vers BO XI R2
    - Maintenance univers BO (ajout de nouveaux objets – requêtes SQL – mise à jour DTS sous SQL Server 2005)
    - Formation aux utilisateurs (utilisation de Web Intelligence BO XI R2)
    - Réalisation du projet Usage & Licence Analysis (QlikView) : fusion de 2 applications existantes de suivi d’activité
    - Réalisation du projet HR Metrics (QlikView) : affichage des indicateurs du Bilan Social dans un tableau de bord, pour les Ressources Humaines

