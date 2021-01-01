Menu

Sharon TAGLE

Paris

COMMERCE
Commerce international
Droit
International
Japonais
Sciences Politiques

  • Systra - Juriste

    Paris 2011 - maintenant international contracts

  • Foreign Service Institute (FSI), Department of Foreign Affairs - Foreign Affairs Research Specialist

    2004 - 2007 Monitoring of developments in the Philippines, in relation to international trade agreements, bilateral treaties and the World Trade Organization (WTO) especially negotiations in trade facilitation, investment, competition, and government procurement and developments in Philippine IT-enabled services sector

  • Ateneo de Manila University - Project Assistant

    2003 - 2004 Collected data and wrote reports on the university’s social outreach programs as part of its accreditation application

  • Embassy of the Republic of Singapore - Research Officer

    2002 - 2003 Research and monitoring work on political, economic and other developments and issues in the Philippines; preparing briefing notes for embassy officers
    Protocol functions inherent in embassy work including conference organization, diplomatic events and exhibitions;
    Writing articles for and preparing the Embassy’s newsletter for publication
    Attending to queries from Philippine government agencies on matters relating to education, tourism and culture in Singapore

  • National Graduate Institute For Policy Studies GRIPS (Tokyo)

    Tokyo 2007 - 2008 Public Policy

  • University Of The Philippines (Quezon City)

    Quezon City 2002 - 2007 Law

    College of Law

  • Osaka Gaikokugo Daigaku (Minoo (Osaka))

    Minoo (Osaka) 2000 - 2001 Japanese Language Studies

  • Ateneo De Manila University (Quezon City)

    Quezon City 1996 - 2000 Political Science

    Political Science

