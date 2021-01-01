Menu

Sharon TULLOCH

En résumé

Illustration / graphics / communication
Who the hell is Sharon Tulloch? Well to begin with she’s someone that doesn’t take herself too seriously, otherwise she wouldn’t be trying on afro wigs in Noailles (popular ‘hood in the middle of Marseilles). Firstly, She loves to draw, anything and everything, from tortured beings to kiddies’ books (quite a panel eh?). Secondly she uses graphics to convey the message, whether it be it a flyer, book, visual identity or designing a website (sorry but no code). Thirdly she has no limits and is more than willing to venture into areas previously ‘untouched’ by others, performance art (surprised yeah? She is too). In fact she is unclassifiable, unpredicatable, sociable, professional, extremely organised, a bit of a clown and a jolly good laugh. So what more can one say, nothing much in fact, just take a look and contact her NOW!

Ps. Despite appearances she’s also english and speaks bloody good french
Domaines : art, fashion, publishing

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Illustrator
Dessin

Entreprises

  • Communication - Visual Creation

    Brazzaville 2006 - maintenant Specification studies of creative projects, visuals and set objectives / Presentation of creative concepts for clients and collaborating teams / A network of creative & technical professionals / Project & team coordination / Logistics, follow-up : product dispatch etc...
    ..............................
    Clients & collaborateurs : SNCM / La Fabriks collectif(s) / Sharewith / Ahmee...

  • Fashion / culture / corporate - Graphics

    2004 - maintenant Clients & collaborateurs : Ginette_ny / Charlet par Aime / Lieux Publics / CMA CGM...

  • Illustration - Teaching

    2001 - 2004 Axe Sud, Ecole de Design Graphique : enseignante extérieure, cours préparatoire d’illustration, Marseille

  • Illustration - Workshops

    1996 - 1999 Education Nationale : ateliers d’illustrations (classe primaire & collége) Bouches-du-Rhône

  • Publishing / communication / culture - Illustration

    1994 - maintenant Clients & collaborateurs : 3bisF / Jennyfer / Albin Michel / Syros / Rivages / Conseil Général, Albin Michel, syros

  • Prix - Candidate

    1993 - 1993 Biennale des jeunes créateurs de la Méditerrannée / l’illustration

Formations

