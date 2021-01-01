Illustration / graphics / communication

Who the hell is Sharon Tulloch? Well to begin with she’s someone that doesn’t take herself too seriously, otherwise she wouldn’t be trying on afro wigs in Noailles (popular ‘hood in the middle of Marseilles). Firstly, She loves to draw, anything and everything, from tortured beings to kiddies’ books (quite a panel eh?). Secondly she uses graphics to convey the message, whether it be it a flyer, book, visual identity or designing a website (sorry but no code). Thirdly she has no limits and is more than willing to venture into areas previously ‘untouched’ by others, performance art (surprised yeah? She is too). In fact she is unclassifiable, unpredicatable, sociable, professional, extremely organised, a bit of a clown and a jolly good laugh. So what more can one say, nothing much in fact, just take a look and contact her NOW!



Ps. Despite appearances she’s also english and speaks bloody good french

Domaines : art, fashion, publishing



sharon-tulloch.com









Microsoft Word

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Indesign

Adobe Illustrator

Dessin