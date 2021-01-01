Menu

Shauna BERNIER O'DONNELL

GRENOBLE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Grenoble

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CORYS - Assistante chef de projet

    2018 - maintenant

Formations

  • Iepg (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 2014 - 2016

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :