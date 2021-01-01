Sheila CUFFY

Mes compétences :
Analyse de données
Invoicing
Credit Notes
Daily support
SQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
JDEdwards Suite
GSC
Corel Paradox for Windows
Conduct training
Entreprises
Smartbox Experience Ltd. - Dublin / Smart & Co – France
- Data Management Specialist
2009 - maintenantSQL queries to update and exports data from the tools
• Checking data consistencies
• Analysis of our deficiencies
• Creation and implementation of new process to improve our daily work and respect SLA’s
• Writing and updating internal technical documentations
• Writing specification documents to implement new tools (macros, data port, mapping tool…) in the system (Nav Microsoft Dynamics)
• Expertise and testing on projects
• Establishment of Statistics on our different tools (Nav Microsoft Dynamics, Kayako)
• Monitor the users satisfaction
• Daily and weekly reporting (project advancement, quality of the task done…)
• Administration of the team (meetings planning, reminder of our procedures, training of new members …)
- Data Base Manager
• Provide daily support to the end users for many countries around the world by solving issues on different scopes
Creation/modification of Customers, Partners, Vendors, Suppliers, Employees, Items,
Management of pricing
• Interaction with various departments to validate the data, respect current procedures or implement new processes
• Provide guidance to the end users on our different forms and procedures
• Conduct training needs
• Ensure effective communication to the end users (newsflash) on a regular basis
- Sales Administrative Assistant
• Keyboarding orders for B2B customers
• Follow-up of deliveries and returns
• Interactions with B2B sales team
GEIMEX / LEADER PRICE (Central Purchasing) Paris – France
- Articles Data Base Manager
2008 - 2009• Creation of new articles
• Pricing set up
• Updating Article Nomenclature (ISO procedure)
KEYRUS (IT Company) Levallois-Perret – France
- Sales Administrative Assistant
2007 - 2008• Sales contracts management
• Customers profiles creation
• Keyboarding orders
• Customers invoicing (debit/credit note)
• Recovering
• Analysis/reporting of figures in collaboration with the Controller assistant
• Interactions with the consultants, sales team