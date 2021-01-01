Menu

Sheila CUFFY

DROGHEDA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Analyse de données
Invoicing
Credit Notes
Daily support
SQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
JDEdwards Suite
GSC
Corel Paradox for Windows
Conduct training

Entreprises

  • Smartbox Experience Ltd. - Dublin / Smart & Co – France - Data Management Specialist

    2009 - maintenant SQL queries to update and exports data from the tools
    • Checking data consistencies
    • Analysis of our deficiencies
    • Creation and implementation of new process to improve our daily work and respect SLA’s
    • Writing and updating internal technical documentations
    • Writing specification documents to implement new tools (macros, data port, mapping tool…) in the system (Nav Microsoft Dynamics)
    • Expertise and testing on projects
    • Establishment of Statistics on our different tools (Nav Microsoft Dynamics, Kayako)
    • Monitor the users satisfaction
    • Daily and weekly reporting (project advancement, quality of the task done…)
    • Administration of the team (meetings planning, reminder of our procedures, training of new members …)

    - Data Base Manager

    • Provide daily support to the end users for many countries around the world by solving issues on different scopes
     Creation/modification of Customers, Partners, Vendors, Suppliers, Employees, Items,
     Management of pricing
    • Interaction with various departments to validate the data, respect current procedures or implement new processes
    • Provide guidance to the end users on our different forms and procedures
    • Conduct training needs
    • Ensure effective communication to the end users (newsflash) on a regular basis

    - Sales Administrative Assistant

    • Keyboarding orders for B2B customers
    • Follow-up of deliveries and returns
    • Interactions with B2B sales team

  • GEIMEX / LEADER PRICE (Central Purchasing) Paris – France - Articles Data Base Manager

    2008 - 2009 • Creation of new articles
    • Pricing set up
    • Updating Article Nomenclature (ISO procedure)

  • KEYRUS (IT Company) Levallois-Perret – France - Sales Administrative Assistant

    2007 - 2008 • Sales contracts management
    • Customers profiles creation
    • Keyboarding orders
    • Customers invoicing (debit/credit note)
    • Recovering
    • Analysis/reporting of figures in collaboration with the Controller assistant
    • Interactions with the consultants, sales team

  • AVANADE (Council computer system) Chatillon – France - - Sales Administration Assistant

    2007 - 2007 • Sales contracts management
    • Customers profiles creation
    • Keyboarding orders
    • Interactions with sales team

  • HAYS IT (Recruitment agency) Paris – France - Recovery Agent

    2007 - 2007 • Phoning to recover money from the customers
    • Establishment of statistics
    • Weekly reports of the figures collected

  • ALTEN (IT Company) Boulogne-Billancourt – France - Sales Administrative Assistant

    2006 - 2006 • Sales contracts management
    • Customers profiles creation
    • Keyboarding orders
    • Customers invoicing (debit/credit note)
    • Recovering
    • Analysis/reporting of figures in collaboration with the Controller assistant
    • Interactions with the consultants, sales team

  • TXCOM (Barcode Scanner Manufacturer) Plessis-Robinson – France - Sales Administration Assistant

    2005 - 2006 • Sales contracts management
    • Customers profiles creation
    • Keyboarding orders
    • Customers invoicing (debit/credit note)

