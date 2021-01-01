Shelden SHELDEN (SHELDEN ADIH AGINGI)

Menu

Shelden

HASSELT

En résumé

Business process management specialist on sales, purchase, production and logistics with knowledge and experience establishing process strategy, process control, process design and process implementation. Also, help business in compliance processes. I am a holder of a MSc in Management(Business Process Management) from Hasselt University Belgium 2021, and a BSc in Money, Banking and Finance. Also, a diploma in computerised accounting and electronic business/computer maintenance. I have over 5 years experience as a Manager, Business Development analyst and Credit officer. I think critically, can work in a team, multitask, and can work under pressure. Amongst others, I have good leadership and communication skills. I have a good command for English and French with basic knowledge of Dutch. I have a great passion for playing football, Tennis and also I enjoy recreational activities.

