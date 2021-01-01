Retail
Shena WILSON
Shena WILSON
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Copywriting
Translation
Editing
Script writing
Creative writing
Teaching languages
Shena Wilson, Writing in English
- Translator, writer, copy editor
2007 - maintenant
Freelance translator and copy editor. Specialised in arts-related projects.
Shena Wilson, writing in English (cf Facebook and LinkedIn)
- Translator, writer
2004 - maintenant
University Of Toronto UofT (Toronto)
Toronto
1988 - 1994
Master of Arts, French Literature
University Of Toronto UofT (Toronto)
Toronto
1987 - 1994
Masters in French Language and Literature
BA Bachelor of Arts - French language, with minors in Translation, Philosophy
MA Masters degree - French literature
