Shengye JIN
Mes compétences :
VBA macro Excel
Access
C++
SQL
Python
S-Plus
Forex
Entreprises
Bank of China (Paris Branch)
- Forex trader
2011 - maintenant
Forex trading in Emerging Market,
Renminbi ( RMB, Chinese yuan, CNH,CNY) trading
Formations
Université Paris Dauphine
Paris
2008 - 2010
Master of Science (MSc)
Mathematics and Computer Science
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Mines De Paris
Paris
2008 - 2010
Master of Science (MSc)
Applied mathematics
Diamond Trading ACADEMY
Fedja KNEZEVIC
Ségolène FERRAND
