Shijie YU

Villeneuve-d'Ascq

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
STATA

Entreprises

  • Auchan China - Reporting Manager

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2014 - maintenant * Create and publish the regular Turnover and P&L report of Auchan China. ;
    * Help to control the bad stock and unknown markdown of stores. ;
    * Help to follow the Net Sales Margin of stores (for both reporting and IT settings) ;
    * Connect with Management Controller of stores about daily works. ;
    * Organize and do the training for new Management Controller of stores. ;

  • Auchan China - SMT in Permanent Section

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2013 - 2014 * Well known the commercial and administration team operation in store. ;
    * Excellent control in bad stock part. ;

Formations

  • University College London (London)

    London 2012 - 2014 MA Comparative Business Economics

  • Bangor University (Bangor)

    Bangor 2010 - 2012 Bachelor of Science

  • Henan University Of Technology (Zhengzhou)

    Zhengzhou 2008 - 2010 BSc Accounting

Réseau

