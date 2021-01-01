Shikha MALHOTRA

Stack Overflow. Stack Overflow est la plus grande communauté de développeurs en ligne. Nous avons 20 millions d’uniques visiteurs par mois et nous avons aussi Careers 2.0 qui permet aux compagnies comme la vôtre d'embaucher les meilleurs développeurs sur le territoire Français.et de poster vos annonces d'emplois. Nous avons aussi une database de recherche avec des candidats qualifiées. L'avantage d'un listing sur careers 2.0 pour l'instant est de toucher beaucoup plus développeurs Français passifs. Selon Quantcast nous avons 765 000 unique visiteurs/développeurs en France chaque mois et nous somme le 21eme site internet le plus visitée en France



Sur notre site Careers 2.0, qui fait parti intégrale de Stack Overflow, vous pouvez lister vos offres d'emploi ou recruter des candidats directement avec notre base de données de recherches.





Mes compétences :

Vente