Shikha MALHOTRA

Stack Overflow / Stack Exchange
- Account Executive
2013 - maintenant
J’aide les grandes entreprises et les start-ups en France à se connecter avec les meilleurs talents techniques sur Stack Overflow. Stack Overflow est le plus grand site de Questions et Réponses pour les développeurs sur le Web. Notre section Careers 2.0 permet aux employeurs d'atteindre à la fois les utilisateurs actifs et passifs du site avec des annonces d’emplois et une base de données avec la possibilité de faire des recherches de candidats. Intéressé?
smalhotra@stackoverflow.com
+44 (0)20 74 014 259
I help large companies and fast growing start-ups in France connect with the top technical talent on Stack Overflow. Stack Overflow is the largest Q&A website for developers on the web. Our Careers 2.0 section allows employers to reach both active and passive users of the site with job listings and a candidate database product. Interested?
Commercial Manager
Nature Conservation Channel
- Commercial Manager
2012 - 2013
Oversee all commercial aspects of added commercial media partnerships from strategy road-mapping, marketing, to final end negotiations. Commercial partnerships span across publishers, major NGO’s, broadcast and media owners for various startup's ( Newsflare, The Nature Conservation Channel, London Lunch Box)
Financial Times
- Media Syndication Sales Manage ( Maternity Cover)
2011 - 2012
-Work with the European head of Syndication and account support executives
- Produce monthly and quarterly forecasts and recommend budget for following year based on research and knowledge of the marketplace.
- Develop relationships with existing clients in the region during the contract term. Understand clients business challenges and how FT content is used in order to maximise opportunities.
-Research high quality media in territories where there is a syndication gap. Devise appropriate proposals to meet needs and secure business to reach new business revenue
targets.
- Regularly visit key clients/prospects to present breadth of FT content.
- Produce weekly sales report on key developments in the territory.
Bloomberg LP
- EMEA Content Syndication and Licensing Manager
New York
2009 - 2011
-Target key publishers on the International market to promote Bloomberg News
-Account management of approx 70 Media Clients. Build relationships with editors and journalists in newsroom’s
-Liaise with Internal Bloomberg teams such as; Core Terminal Sales, Marketing, Bloomberg Bureau Chief’s Worldwide and the Sales Advertising Team’s
-Interacting with the Media Monitoring Agencies for monitoring Bloomberg News
-Build relationships with key members of Bloomberg Media Content Relation’s Team Worldwide
-Travelling frequently to meet key media targets to network for new Business potential. Participate in conferences to strengthen the Brand and the position of Bloomberg on the market (FIPP, Wan Conferences and other Media Events)
- Consultative sales of Bloomberg Content Syndication services to newspapers, magzines, broadcast and radio operators ( Netherlands, Bulgaria, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Romania, South Africa, Russia, Turkey, Italy, Israel, Middle East, Lebanon, Egypt) and United Kingdom)
- Sales of the Online Syndication Content to Online Multimedia operators Includes news stories, photos and graphics
- Managing Bloomberg BusinessWeek agreements and relationship for existing licensees and syndication arrangements
- Sale of the Bloomberg terminal to media companies
- Contract's negotiation and renewal's for complex sales agreements
- Account management include training on the Bloomberg terminal, equipment requests, contract problems and billing issues
- Liaison with other Bloomberg teams such as: core terminal sales the installations team,the contracts department and the accounts department
- Travel one week out of 2 meet clients and potential prospects and to develop new business for the Content Syndication Team, to various conferences to strengthen the Brand and the position of Bloomberg on the market
- Business Strategy sell ready made data pages, Bloomberg news stories, bloomberg photo's
Planet Syndication
- Commercial Manager
2006 - 2009
-Developed quantitative benchmarks to measure publishing houses performance against competitors
-Acquired brand new markets and also magazine licenses to operate in potential media markets for the company
-Engaged in extensive research and background studies on Asian territories for magazines and media consultancies
-Designed direct marketing campaigns with a strategy for every market, based on cultural differences and market behaviour
-Built relationships with senior executives, senior editors and managing directors of publishing houses
-Drafted and negotiated contract's, as well as tracked renewals
-Mentored and working with a team of international sales executives and the customer service team
-Travelled Internationally (2 week's out of 4) and attend conferences to maintain Planet Syndication visibility within the media market
Hewlett Packard
- Multilingual Technical Support Team Leader
COURTABOEUF
2005 - 2006
- Responsible for the technical support desk on 24/7 basis and the management of the technical agents.
- Overseeing SLA, Quality, KPI., developing business for the desk
- Management of Technical Support Engineers 20-40 people, Evaluate performances.
- Provide Multilingual support to costumers on 24/7 basis shifts over the phone (Out Of Hours Team).
- Set expectations and goals for department and individual staff members.
- Maintain good relationship with Business Customer, Generate new business from them
Evalueserve
- Multilingual International Sales Executive
Zurich
2004 - 2005
- Developing new businesses from target.
- Achieve Target on daily basis.
- Understanding and extracting various critical information from the target group respondents.
- Coordinating with clients to assess time lines and allocation of resources for deliverable.
- Working in a team of people(motivation, time management, mentoring & summarizing)
- Conducting on line and telephone marketing, Reports presentations, Data entry, analytical reports.
- Primary and Secondary research with on line software's.
- Leading a small research Teams
- Using database to find new potential clients., build up relationship with client and develop potential leads
- Cold calling