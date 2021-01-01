Retail
Ajouter
Shinji SUMIDA
TOKYO
Law
Droit
Akasaka international law and accounting office
- Attorney
2003 - maintenant
University Of Southern California (Los Angels)
Los Angels
2005 - 2006
LLM
Gould School of Law
Waseda University (Tokyo)
Tokyo
1995 - 1999
bachelor
commercial law
Edyta GRUSZCZYŃSKA
Nirina RALITERA
