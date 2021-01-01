Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Shirley BOURGEOIS
Ajouter
Shirley BOURGEOIS
Gentilly
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Guy Hoquet L immobilier
- Négociatrice
Gentilly
2015 - 2015
Square habitat
- Négociateur immobilier
2012 - 2012
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexandre SAMMUT
Francois CARVALHO
Jann BOROWCZYK
Morgan BOURGEOIS
Noémie JULIARD
Olivier MARTI
Pascale BERTRAND
Patrice BULTOT
Virginie CZYZAK
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z