Menu

Shirley GUINGANT

Chessy

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Saint-Maur-des-Fossés

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Disneyland Paris - Maquilleuse/coiffeuse

    Chessy 2016 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole FORUM MAKE-UP (Paris)

    Paris 1999 - 2000

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :