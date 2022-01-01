Siegfried PAQUET

StealthWrks
- Principal Advisor
New York
2007 - maintenant
Advisory and support to CEOs and investors in Media and Technology on:
- Strategic development including partnerships, alliances, international deployment, and related implementation of strategy execution tools and methodologies.
- Operational efficiency including structuring for scale, domestic and international growth, revenue enhancement, lean management. international growth opportunities, operational efficiency and revenue enhancement.
- Turn-around management
- Strategy for digital exploitation of intellectual property rights in music and films.
- Web and Mobile Monetization by Advertising