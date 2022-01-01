Silva RAUL (SILVA)

Born and raised in Porto-Portugal,

Raul Silva is still today one of the most knowledgeable and specialists in chemical fixation products in particular polyurethanes more specifically 1-component foams. Today he is more dedicated to products for eco-friendly construction, he is responsible for several finished and ongoing projects with several research companies as well as institutes and universities dedicated to the area of eco-sustainable solutions. With more than 20 years of experience Raul Silva is undoubtedly one of the most experts in new technologies for construction.

https://raul-manuel-silva.jimdosite.com/