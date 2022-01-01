Simon GUGGENHEIM

15 years of experience in Oil & Gas Engineering:
- Process Engineering skills (modeling, calculation, sizing, reporting)
- Knowledge in other engineering disciplines (Piping, Instrumentation, Safety)
- Coordination and management of CAD Drafters (PID, PFD, ESD)
- H2 & Renewables R&D experience
I am very interested in energy transition, energy-saving process, innovation process and technology.
I received the most recent training in energy efficiency and optimization within ENSIACET and I have a solid experience in Oil & Gas projects.