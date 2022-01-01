Simon GUGGENHEIM

15 years of experience in Oil & Gas Engineering:

- Process Engineering skills (modeling, calculation, sizing, reporting)

- Knowledge in other engineering disciplines (Piping, Instrumentation, Safety)

- Coordination and management of CAD Drafters (PID, PFD, ESD)

- H2 & Renewables R&D experience



I am very interested in energy transition, energy-saving process, innovation process and technology.

I received the most recent training in energy efficiency and optimization within ENSIACET and I have a solid experience in Oil & Gas projects.