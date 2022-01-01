Menu

Simon GUGGENHEIM

Pau

En résumé

15 years of experience in Oil & Gas Engineering:
- Process Engineering skills (modeling, calculation, sizing, reporting)
- Knowledge in other engineering disciplines (Piping, Instrumentation, Safety)
- Coordination and management of CAD Drafters (PID, PFD, ESD)
- H2 & Renewables R&D experience

I am very interested in energy transition, energy-saving process, innovation process and technology.
I received the most recent training in energy efficiency and optimization within ENSIACET and I have a solid experience in Oil & Gas projects.

Entreprises

  • SOFRESID ENGINEERING - Process Engineer

    Pau (64000) 2014 - maintenant - Process simulation (HYSYS, Prosim, Pipesim, Flarenet, EDR)
    - HAZOP review
    - Sizing calculations for equipment, piping, valves.
    - Process reporting (BoD, process description, DTS, equipment list, HMB)
    - R&D in H2 and renewables projects, techno-economic assessment.

  • SOFRESID ENGINEERING - PID Preparator

    Pau (64000) 2009 - 2014 - Coordination and management of drafters
    - Charge / capacity planning
    - Leading and planning inter-disciplines technical reviews
    - Collecting, analyzing, checking and reporting disciplines comments
    - Preparation of diagrams (PID, PFD, ESD)
    - Defining CAD procedures and check lists
    - Project management during expatriation (as built site survey) mission

  • SOFRESID ENGINEERING - CAD drafter

    Pau (64000) 2006 - 2009 Cadding of PID, PFD, ESD, layout, isometrics using Autocad and Microstation.

Formations

Réseau