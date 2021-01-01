Smahri ABDELKADER

Consulting - Public Relations and Communications



• Why the need for spirituality is it so important?



In this sense the need for spirituality is important , in the sense that at present our research as it appears on the top level of the pyramid of human needs . One can clearly see this need in people who were all in many points , money , success and fame , and last , but who feel that in spite of its existence in a vacuum , and the lack of depth , but they are not to the next level required . We should not forget that since the bacteria to Homo sapiens in the 21st century humanity has evolved into a fine-tuning of its needs , our conscience imposes requirements concerning their accuracy beyond the automation of the animal fungal and plant life of the plants. One can not understand that this need if only open to understand the constant evolution of mankind , the passage of material in the evolution of spiritual development . We have evolved from a purely structural , our body is pretty much the same as Homo sapiens 1 some changes are ready . Evolved , but still on the spiritual and psychological , it seems to be endless , and spiritual adventure invisible



Location: Casablanca - Morocco

استشارات - العلاقات العامة والاتصال

• لماذا الحاجة إلى الروحانية هل هو مهم جدا؟



في هذا المعنى على الحاجة إلى الروحانية المهم، بمعنى أنه في الوقت الحالي أبحاثنا كما يبدو على أعلى مستوى من هرم الاحتياجات الإنسانية.

ويمكن للمرء ان يرى بوضوح هذه الحاجة في الناس الذين كانوا جميعا في العديد من النقاط، والمال، والنجاح والمجد وآخر، ولكن الذين يشعرون بأن على الرغم من وجودها في فراغ، وعدم وجود عمق غير أنهم ليسوا إلى المستوى التالي المطلوب. وينبغي ألا ننسى أنه منذ البكتيريا إلى الإنسان العاقل في إنسانية القرن 21 قد تطورت إلى صقل من احتياجاتها، ضميرنا يفرض متطلبات تتعلق دقة لها إلى ما هو أبعد التشغيل الآلي للحيوان فطري والحياة النباتية من النباتات.

لا يستطيع المرء أن يفهم أن هذه الحاجة إلا إذا كان تفتح لفهم التطور الدائم للبشرية، مرور تطور مادي في التطور الروحي. لقد تطورت من محض الهيكلية، جسمنا هو الى حد كبير نفس هو

مو العاقل 1 بعض التغييرات على استعداد. تطورنا لا يزال ولكن على الروحية والنفسية، يبدو أن لا نهاية لها، ومغامرة روحانية غير مرئية



المكان: الدار البيضاء - المغرب





