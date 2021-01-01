Menu

Sofiane NAIB

JEUMONT

En résumé

I am a enthousiaste, positive and timesaving man in algeria, I can speak English fluently, hope we can be friends. I like travel, sports, reading and making friends. I want my life more colorful, and hope the peace of the world.I'm studied in USTHB and I got my diplomate in electrotechnique on jullly 2011.

I worked in a company who produce cement. If any items you are interested in, please feel to tell me.

I want to improve my English, and want to build private and business relationship with friends from all over the world.

Entreprises

  • SCMI - Inspecteur au poste 63KV

    JEUMONT 2012 - 2015 j'assurer l'ispection journalier du poste 63KV ,et je participe au etudes concernant les nouvelles installation à cette poste.

  • Scmi - Ingenieur en electrotechnique

    JEUMONT 2012 - 2015 j'occupe cette poste depuis 2012

Formations

  • USTHB (Alger)

    Alger 2006 - 2012

  • Lycée Technique D'Elmoukrani (Blida)

    Blida 1999 - 2002 bac scientifique

