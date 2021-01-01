Sofiane NAIB

I am a enthousiaste, positive and timesaving man in algeria, I can speak English fluently, hope we can be friends. I like travel, sports, reading and making friends. I want my life more colorful, and hope the peace of the world.I'm studied in USTHB and I got my diplomate in electrotechnique on jullly 2011.



I worked in a company who produce cement. If any items you are interested in, please feel to tell me.



I want to improve my English, and want to build private and business relationship with friends from all over the world.