Sofiene HELAILI

Vélizy-Villacoublay

En résumé

Mes compétences :
ANSYS Apdl
Éléments finis
Pamcrash
Calculs numériques
SYSTUS
Calcul de structure
Crash
Calcul scientifique
Abaqus
Staad-Pro
Arche
Melody
Auto-pipe
Gestion de projet
Catia v5
Robot Structural Analysis
Revit Structure
BIM
Revit

Entreprises

  • Altran France - Formateur & Spécialiste Calcul (Altran & PSA Peugeot Citroën)

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2016 - 2016 Safety/Crash Specialist as part of the PSA Peugeot Citroën Engineering Team
    • Involved in projects management; FEA simulation specialist: dynamic and non-linear
    • Analysis and validation of FEA-calculation results including presentation to customer and internal project team
    • Cooperate with FEA specialists from other locations (France, Germany) and provide input to "lessons learned"

    • Have trained 20 young engineers on Contact mechanics, Fatigue and Numerical methods for engineering;

    Formateur / Trainer for advanced Modules:
    - Méthodes Numériques de Calcul / Computational mechanics Numerical Methods ;
    - Mécanique du Contact / Contact Mechanics ;
    - Thérmomécanique / Thermomechanics ;
    - Fatigue et Endommagement / Fatigue and Damage ;

    Spécialiste Calcul / FEA Specialist :
    - Crash
    - Radioss / Vlab / Ansa
    - ICDV Liaisons aux Sol PSA Peugeot Citroën
    - DRD/DCTC

  • ISTEUB - Spe. calcul de Structures & Formateur Revit BIM / Civil Engineering Assistant Professor (Permanent)

    2014 - maintenant Contact: sofiene.helaili@gmail.com

    Expérience significative en formation d'adultes sur le logiciel REVIT (les deux derniéres années):

    Thème de formation Entreprise bénéficiaire Du Au
    Revit Structures : conception, plans de coffrages et dessin d’armatures Entreprise de Génie Civil MTT 27/11/2018 29/11/2018
    Revit Structures appliqué aux ouvrages hydrauliques : conception, passage vers robot/arche, topographie et métré Entreprise de Génie Civil MTT 27/11/2018 29/11/2018
    Revit Structures : conception, plans de coffrages et dessin d’armatures Entreprise de Génie Civil SOCOBAT 21/03/2019 23/03/2019
    Revit Structures : conception, coffrage et dessin d’armatures Centre de Formation TEG 17/03/2019 31/03/2019
    Revit Architecture et Structure Société du Réseau Ferroviaire Rapide de Tunis (RFR) 24/06/2019 28/06/2019
    Revit Architecture et Structure Société (RFR) 17/06/2019 21/06/2019
    Stabilité des Ouvrages Département de Génie Civil, Polytech Sousse 01/09/2016 01/12/2018
    Calcul de structure sous Robot Structural Analysis (PFA) Département de Génie Civil, Polytech Sousse 01/01/2019 01/06/2019

    Enseignement Universitaire : Étudiants, Licence et Mastères, ISTEUB, Charguia 2, Depuis 09/2013

    - Cours les Technologies du BIM
    - BIM et TP Revit Structures
    - Management de projets de construction
    - Gestion et suivis de chantiers
    - TP Robot (Structures Métalliques)
    - Calculs par la méthode des éléments finis

    Expérience significative dans des projets de génie civil pour l’année 2019 (liste non complète) :

    - Champ photovoltaïque de 10M a Tataouine pour le compte de ENI Oil&Gas ;
    - Champ photovoltaïque de 10M a Oued Zar/Adam pour le compte de ENI Oil&Gas ;
    - Tour de flamme et de fondation de separateurs pour le compte de ENI Oil&Gas ;
    - Étude structurale d’une usine industrielle en France avec un processus BIM ;
    - Calcul d’une structure mécano-soudée pour un industrielle Tunisien ;
    - Logiciel de calcul de palplanches laminés a froid pour un grand groupe Européen.

  • Renault - Spécialiste Calcul de Structures

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - 2013 Crash FEA Specialist/Advisor for engineering teams

    Second level technical support of the Engineering teams, deployment of Pam-crash, Pam-stamp, Pam-comfort new versions, development of deployment scripts for the HPC Services, the contact person with the software’s editor.

    A letter of recommendation from Renault was addressed to me for integration skills (see Lettre_Recommandation_Renault_w_Translation.pdf)

    Crash / Safety / Stamping / Comfort softwares Adviser at Renault
    High Performance Computing (HPC) Specialist (Pamcrash, Matlab, Amesim)

    * Spécialiste calcul Pamcrash;
    * Développement de scripts sur Perl et Shell Linux;
    * Responsable world-wide du support et de l'administation des logiciels de calcul par elements finis Pamcrash, Pamstamp, Pamcomfort, VA-ONE;
    * Adm. centres HPC

  • ESI Group - Chef d'équipe calcul de structures / Team Leader / FEA Specialist for Software Pre & Post Sales

    Le Cannet 2009 - 2012 * Calcul de structures en statique, dynamique, crash, non linéaire, grande déformation ;
    * Algorithmes des codes de calcul des produits Pamcrash, SYSTUS, SYS-Weld ;
    * Manuel théorique NQA1 de certification Nucléaire Américaine;

    Équipe de 10 ingénieurs.

    • Explicit FEA: vehicles/equipment safety at crash, high velocity impacts, Smooth Particles Method, Advanced contact problems
    • Implicit FEA: static, thermo mechanics, vibration analysis, geometric nonlinear analysis, hyper-elastic materials, fatigue, damage

    Product validation and approval, build benchmark test problems, prepare training supports, train customers and partners, second level technical support

    A letter of recommendation from my manager at ESI Group was addressed to me for professionalism (Lettre_Recommandation_ ESI Group_w_Translation.pdf)

  • Telnet Holding - Ingénieur calcul / Consultant Calcul / Chef de projet calcul

    paris 2006 - 2009 * Calcul statique et sismique aux normes du nucléaire ;
    * Calcul de structures métalliques sous Robot M ;
    * Calcul de Skid et de structure de support de vannes ;
    Clients: Areva, Technip, Saipem

    Groupe TELNET (PLM Systems, TELNET Consulting, ALTRAN TELNET CORP.)

    Project engineer / Team Leader (Tunis)
    • Structures design: gas turbines enclosures, process equipment, handling equipment’s.
    Customer: ALSTHOM

    • Plastic parts: design, molding process simulation. Coordinator of Co-engineering with customers.
    Customers: KROMBERG & SCHUBERT, MGI COUTIER, DAYCO F&F, SICAME, FLENDER, PEUGEOT

    • Static and seismic calculations under nuclear standards, Calculation of metal structures under Robot M, Skid structures and valve support structure calculation;
    Customers: AREVA, TECHNIP, SAIPEM


    FEA Consultant Engineer
    PSA Peugeot Citroen, Vélizy, France
    Car electromagnetic simulation engineer


    Trelleborg Stanton Ltd, London
    Methodology consultant in product life cycle management
    Planning of the engineering knowledge transfer

    PLM Engineer (VAR Dassault Systemes), Tunis
    Computation – Static, Dynamic, Pre-processing, MS Excel Calculation Notes

    PLM –Dassault Systèmes Products Advisor, planning of software's deployments
    Design – Sheet metals, Steel Structures


    Computation Engineer, Tunis
    Simulations using Catia V5 Elfini, ANSYS and Abaqus



    Areas:
    -Structures design: gas turbines enclosures, process equipment, handling equipments
    -Plastic parts: design, molding process simulation

    - Static and seismic calculations under Nuclear standards ;
    - Calculation of metal structures under Robot M;
    - Skid structures and valve support structure calculation;
    Customer: Areva, Technip, Saipem

    - Calculation of structures. Product design;
    - Product life cycle management consultant;
    Customer: PSA Peugeot Citroen, Velizy / Trelleborg Stanton Ltd, London
    * Calcul de structures. Conception de produits;
    * Consultant en méthodologies de gestion de durée de vie de produits;
    Clients: PSA Peugeot Citroen, Vélizy / Trelleborg Stanton Ltd, Londres

  • SOCOMENIN.SA - Ingénieur Calcul de Structures Métalliques Oil&Gas

    sfax 2006 - 2006 * Développement de notes de calcul de structures métalliques selon la norme British Standard 5950-1:2000 sous MS Excel ;
    * Calcul de connexions rigides ;
    * Calcul RDM.

Formations

  • Ecole Polytechnique De Tunisie (La Marsa)

    La Marsa 2003 - 2006 MEST

  • Ecole Polytechnique De Tunisie (La Marsa)

    La Marsa 2003 - 2006 Diplome Ingénieur Généraliste en 2006

    Computational mechanics master degree en 2009
    International CMMD Verginia Tech (USA) / EPT (Tunisia)