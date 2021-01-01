-
Altran France
- Formateur & Spécialiste Calcul (Altran & PSA Peugeot Citroën)
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2016 - 2016
Safety/Crash Specialist as part of the PSA Peugeot Citroën Engineering Team
• Involved in projects management; FEA simulation specialist: dynamic and non-linear
• Analysis and validation of FEA-calculation results including presentation to customer and internal project team
• Cooperate with FEA specialists from other locations (France, Germany) and provide input to "lessons learned"
• Have trained 20 young engineers on Contact mechanics, Fatigue and Numerical methods for engineering;
Formateur / Trainer for advanced Modules:
- Méthodes Numériques de Calcul / Computational mechanics Numerical Methods ;
- Mécanique du Contact / Contact Mechanics ;
- Thérmomécanique / Thermomechanics ;
- Fatigue et Endommagement / Fatigue and Damage ;
Spécialiste Calcul / FEA Specialist :
- Crash
- Radioss / Vlab / Ansa
- ICDV Liaisons aux Sol PSA Peugeot Citroën
- DRD/DCTC
ISTEUB
- Spe. calcul de Structures & Formateur Revit BIM / Civil Engineering Assistant Professor (Permanent)
2014 - maintenant
Contact: sofiene.helaili@gmail.com
Expérience significative en formation d'adultes sur le logiciel REVIT (les deux derniéres années):
Thème de formation Entreprise bénéficiaire Du Au
Revit Structures : conception, plans de coffrages et dessin d’armatures Entreprise de Génie Civil MTT 27/11/2018 29/11/2018
Revit Structures appliqué aux ouvrages hydrauliques : conception, passage vers robot/arche, topographie et métré Entreprise de Génie Civil MTT 27/11/2018 29/11/2018
Revit Structures : conception, plans de coffrages et dessin d’armatures Entreprise de Génie Civil SOCOBAT 21/03/2019 23/03/2019
Revit Structures : conception, coffrage et dessin d’armatures Centre de Formation TEG 17/03/2019 31/03/2019
Revit Architecture et Structure Société du Réseau Ferroviaire Rapide de Tunis (RFR) 24/06/2019 28/06/2019
Revit Architecture et Structure Société (RFR) 17/06/2019 21/06/2019
Stabilité des Ouvrages Département de Génie Civil, Polytech Sousse 01/09/2016 01/12/2018
Calcul de structure sous Robot Structural Analysis (PFA) Département de Génie Civil, Polytech Sousse 01/01/2019 01/06/2019
Enseignement Universitaire : Étudiants, Licence et Mastères, ISTEUB, Charguia 2, Depuis 09/2013
- Cours les Technologies du BIM
- BIM et TP Revit Structures
- Management de projets de construction
- Gestion et suivis de chantiers
- TP Robot (Structures Métalliques)
- Calculs par la méthode des éléments finis
Expérience significative dans des projets de génie civil pour l’année 2019 (liste non complète) :
- Champ photovoltaïque de 10M a Tataouine pour le compte de ENI Oil&Gas ;
- Champ photovoltaïque de 10M a Oued Zar/Adam pour le compte de ENI Oil&Gas ;
- Tour de flamme et de fondation de separateurs pour le compte de ENI Oil&Gas ;
- Étude structurale d’une usine industrielle en France avec un processus BIM ;
- Calcul d’une structure mécano-soudée pour un industrielle Tunisien ;
- Logiciel de calcul de palplanches laminés a froid pour un grand groupe Européen.
Renault
- Spécialiste Calcul de Structures
Boulogne-Billancourt
2012 - 2013
Crash FEA Specialist/Advisor for engineering teams
Second level technical support of the Engineering teams, deployment of Pam-crash, Pam-stamp, Pam-comfort new versions, development of deployment scripts for the HPC Services, the contact person with the software’s editor.
A letter of recommendation from Renault was addressed to me for integration skills (see Lettre_Recommandation_Renault_w_Translation.pdf)
Crash / Safety / Stamping / Comfort softwares Adviser at Renault
High Performance Computing (HPC) Specialist (Pamcrash, Matlab, Amesim)
* Spécialiste calcul Pamcrash;
* Développement de scripts sur Perl et Shell Linux;
* Responsable world-wide du support et de l'administation des logiciels de calcul par elements finis Pamcrash, Pamstamp, Pamcomfort, VA-ONE;
* Adm. centres HPC
ESI Group
- Chef d'équipe calcul de structures / Team Leader / FEA Specialist for Software Pre & Post Sales
Le Cannet
2009 - 2012
* Calcul de structures en statique, dynamique, crash, non linéaire, grande déformation ;
* Algorithmes des codes de calcul des produits Pamcrash, SYSTUS, SYS-Weld ;
* Manuel théorique NQA1 de certification Nucléaire Américaine;
Équipe de 10 ingénieurs.
• Explicit FEA: vehicles/equipment safety at crash, high velocity impacts, Smooth Particles Method, Advanced contact problems
• Implicit FEA: static, thermo mechanics, vibration analysis, geometric nonlinear analysis, hyper-elastic materials, fatigue, damage
Product validation and approval, build benchmark test problems, prepare training supports, train customers and partners, second level technical support
A letter of recommendation from my manager at ESI Group was addressed to me for professionalism (Lettre_Recommandation_ ESI Group_w_Translation.pdf)
Telnet Holding
- Ingénieur calcul / Consultant Calcul / Chef de projet calcul
paris
2006 - 2009
* Calcul statique et sismique aux normes du nucléaire ;
* Calcul de structures métalliques sous Robot M ;
* Calcul de Skid et de structure de support de vannes ;
Clients: Areva, Technip, Saipem
Groupe TELNET (PLM Systems, TELNET Consulting, ALTRAN TELNET CORP.)
Project engineer / Team Leader (Tunis)
• Structures design: gas turbines enclosures, process equipment, handling equipment’s.
Customer: ALSTHOM
• Plastic parts: design, molding process simulation. Coordinator of Co-engineering with customers.
Customers: KROMBERG & SCHUBERT, MGI COUTIER, DAYCO F&F, SICAME, FLENDER, PEUGEOT
• Static and seismic calculations under nuclear standards, Calculation of metal structures under Robot M, Skid structures and valve support structure calculation;
Customers: AREVA, TECHNIP, SAIPEM
FEA Consultant Engineer
PSA Peugeot Citroen, Vélizy, France
Car electromagnetic simulation engineer
Trelleborg Stanton Ltd, London
Methodology consultant in product life cycle management
Planning of the engineering knowledge transfer
PLM Engineer (VAR Dassault Systemes), Tunis
Computation – Static, Dynamic, Pre-processing, MS Excel Calculation Notes
PLM –Dassault Systèmes Products Advisor, planning of software's deployments
Design – Sheet metals, Steel Structures
Computation Engineer, Tunis
Simulations using Catia V5 Elfini, ANSYS and Abaqus
Areas:
-Structures design: gas turbines enclosures, process equipment, handling equipments
-Plastic parts: design, molding process simulation
- Static and seismic calculations under Nuclear standards ;
- Calculation of metal structures under Robot M;
- Skid structures and valve support structure calculation;
Customer: Areva, Technip, Saipem
- Calculation of structures. Product design;
- Product life cycle management consultant;
Customer: PSA Peugeot Citroen, Velizy / Trelleborg Stanton Ltd, London
* Calcul de structures. Conception de produits;
* Consultant en méthodologies de gestion de durée de vie de produits;
Clients: PSA Peugeot Citroen, Vélizy / Trelleborg Stanton Ltd, Londres
SOCOMENIN.SA
- Ingénieur Calcul de Structures Métalliques Oil&Gas
sfax
2006 - 2006
* Développement de notes de calcul de structures métalliques selon la norme British Standard 5950-1:2000 sous MS Excel ;
* Calcul de connexions rigides ;
* Calcul RDM.