Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Solenn LE GALLOUDEC
Ajouter
Solenn LE GALLOUDEC
LOUDÉAC
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Loudéac
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
groupe michel
- Assistante comptable
2015 - maintenant
Délice mondial
- Aide comptable
2009 - 2010
Formations
Lycée Dupuy De Lome
Lorient
2003 - 2005
comptabilité et gestion des organisations
Réseau
Sabrina REKAB-MAUREL
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z