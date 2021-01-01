Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Solenn ROCHON DU VERDIER
Ajouter
Solenn ROCHON DU VERDIER
LYON
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PPA
- Stagiaire assistante directeur artistique
maintenant
Compagnie 360 Euro RSCG
- Directrice artistique Junior
2005 - maintenant
La Part Dieu, Apicil, Virgin, Champion ...
Keido
- Stagiaire assistante directeur artistique
2005 - 2005
Formations
Institut Supérieur Communication Presse Audio ISCPA
Lyon
2003 - 2007
COMMUNICATION
Lycée Honore D'Urfe
St Etienne
1998 - 2001
Sti Arts Appliqués
Réseau
Alexandra BELLET
Edenwin INTERNATIONAL SA
Emmanuelle LAFOND
Eric BÉVILACQUA
Florence GIRAUD
Gilbert AUBERT
Guillaume FOSKOLOS
Jennifer BAUDET
Laure ROMI
Philippe DAVID
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z