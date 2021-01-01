Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Soloherinanto VELOSON
Ajouter
Soloherinanto VELOSON
VAVATENINA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PRIMATURE MAHAZOARIVO
- CHARGE D'ETUDES
2013 - maintenant
Formations
DEGS DE L'UNIVERSITE DE FIANARANTSOA (Fianarantsoa)
Fianarantsoa
2004 - 2010
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z