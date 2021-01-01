Menu

Soma Ismael BOLA

Abidjan

En résumé

BOLA Soma Ismael built his career through hard work, efficiency, and sheer determination. He can be described as an IT thought leader and a highly-adaptable resource that solidifies the structure of information security organizations. Brandishing an entrepreneurial spirit, he demonstrates a passionate energy for assisting customers and stakeholders in challenging environments. He is fiscally conscious and subscribes to optimizing existing investments before procuring "blinky-light solutions".

He is also highly driven by organizational goals and utilizes both creativity and analytical skills to arrive at sustainable tactical and strategic solutions. He approaches each business challenge as a unique opportunity to leverage sound strategic decision-making, creative problem solving, and measured risk-taking to deliver the bottom-line results that drive shareholder returns on investment.

BOLA Soma Ismael currently holds the HP Learning Initiative for Entrepreneurs (HP LIFE) Next Generation and PMP certifications.

he is part of entrepreneurs selected to participate in HP LIFE pilot mentoring program and received credit from NMC Academy as STEMx EXPERT

Mes compétences :
Telecom
Formateur informatique
VOIP
GSM
Sécurité des systèmes d'information
Pentest
Startups
ITIL
Cloud computing
Virtualisation
Applications mobiles
Cisco
Web design
Norme ISO 27001

Entreprises

  • ITINCEPT - CIO / IT Consultant

    Abidjan 2012 - maintenant • IT Project Management: Implementation and Integration Of Customized It Solutions

    • Information System Management: Implementation of the Maintenance Process, Inventories, Facilities Operations of It Systems

    • Computer Network Management: Deployment, Administration, Cloud Computing, Virtualization, Protecting Computers Infrastructures and Integration of Scalable Open Source Solutions

    • Managing Web Servers: Implementation of Administrative Processes For Websites And Web Applications, Of Content Management For FTP / MySQL Servers, Subscriptions To Google AdSense And Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Service For Visibility And Increasing Traffics On Web Pages

    • Setting Up In Process Of Designs on Mobile Applications

    • Establishment in Advanced Computer Security Policy (ISO 27001)

  • AGEFOP -  IT Intern at AGEFOP - CEVIT Cocody

    2012 - 2012 Assistant Director of the Center for Enlightenment and Technological Innovations

    • Head of IT Department: Deployment, Administration, Cloud Computing, Virtualization, Protecting Computer Infrastructures and Integration Of Scalable Open Source Solutions. Protection of Network Computing With the Introduction of Advanced Computer Security Policy (Pen Testing);

    • Internal Trainer and Coach Also For Students in Computer Science

    • Participation in the Preparation of the Draft Public Investment (Pip 2013-2015) For 2,922 Youth with Disabilities and 24,118 Vulnerable Young;

  • Unilever -  Contractual at UNILEVER-CI

    Rueil-Malmaison 2011 - 2012 • Participation in the Launch of New Products (Sunlight and Lifebuoy), Marketing and Direct Sales Campaigns;

    • Loyalty, Prospecting and Perfect Storing 7500 Outlets 5ps;

    • Participation In The Program Reward The Best Outlets 5ps.

Formations

  • Devry University (Addison, Il)

    Addison, Il 2012 - 2014 Maintaining Cyber Security

    MEMBRES DE :

    GOOGLE DEVELOPPERS GROUP ABIDJAN (GDG ABIDJAN)

    GOOGLE DEVELOPPERS GROUP ABU DHABI (GDG ABU DHABI)

    CMS USER GROUP

    JUNIOR ANALYST CAREER

    SATINEST-STREAMLINING IT SECURITY MANAGEMENT

    MUSLIM BUSINESS NETWORK

    NATIONAL SOCIETY OF LEADERSHIP & SUCCESS

  • INSTITUT SUPERIEUR DES TECHNOLOGIES - COTE D'IVOIRE (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2009 - 2011 RESEAUX INFORMATIQUES ET TELECOMMUNICATIONS

  • Institut Superieur De Technologie De Côte D'Ivoire ( ISTCI ) (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2009 - 2011 Brevet de Technicien Superieur

  • LYCEE CLASSIQUE D'ABIDJAN (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2007 - 2009 Baccalaureate - Serie C
