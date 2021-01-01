Soma Ismael BOLA

BOLA Soma Ismael built his career through hard work, efficiency, and sheer determination. He can be described as an IT thought leader and a highly-adaptable resource that solidifies the structure of information security organizations. Brandishing an entrepreneurial spirit, he demonstrates a passionate energy for assisting customers and stakeholders in challenging environments. He is fiscally conscious and subscribes to optimizing existing investments before procuring "blinky-light solutions".



He is also highly driven by organizational goals and utilizes both creativity and analytical skills to arrive at sustainable tactical and strategic solutions. He approaches each business challenge as a unique opportunity to leverage sound strategic decision-making, creative problem solving, and measured risk-taking to deliver the bottom-line results that drive shareholder returns on investment.



BOLA Soma Ismael currently holds the HP Learning Initiative for Entrepreneurs (HP LIFE) Next Generation and PMP certifications.



he is part of entrepreneurs selected to participate in HP LIFE pilot mentoring program and received credit from NMC Academy as STEMx EXPERT



Mes compétences :

Telecom

Formateur informatique

VOIP

GSM

Sécurité des systèmes d'information

Pentest

Startups

ITIL

Cloud computing

Virtualisation

Applications mobiles

Cisco

Web design

Norme ISO 27001