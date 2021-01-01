Retail
Soma SOUMIA
Ajouter
Soma SOUMIA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ETB ORBAT
- Comptable
2010 - 2013
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Lille
2001 - 2006
Diplôme en commerce international
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
