Menu

Somnath LAVATE

DAKAR

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Skilled Employee

Entreprises

  • senbiscuits SA - Plant Manager

    2011 - maintenant I am working here Production and Maintenance both Department. I reduce the Breakdown time and increase the Production and control production cost.

  • The Indian Express Ltd , Hinjewadi, Pune, India - Electrical Executive

    2009 - 2011

  • Lumax Industries Ltd,Chakan,Pune,India - ELECTRICAL ENGINEER

    2008 - 2009 I am doing work here as a Electrical Engineer here I work with plastic Manufacturing Machine .

  • TATA BLUESCOPE STEEL Ltd, Hinjewadi,Pune,India - Apprentiship

    2007 - 2008 I was Working here Electrical and Maintenance Department . Doing all type of maintenance and reduce the Breakdown Time its first Aim.

Formations

  • PURANDAR COLLAGE OF ENGINEERING (Saswad,Pune)

    Saswad,Pune 2008 - 2009 Diploma In Electrical Engineering

  • Industrial Training Institute Aundh (Pune)

    Pune 2005 - 2007 ELECTRICAL ITI

  • V.M.P.B Collage (Bhairawnathwadi, Pandharpur)

    Bhairawnathwadi, Pandharpur 2004 - 2005 H.S.C

  • V.M.P.B Collage (Bhairawnathwadi, Pandharpur)

    Bhairawnathwadi, Pandharpur 2002 - 2003 S.S.C

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :