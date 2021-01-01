Somnath LAVATE

Retail
senbiscuits SA
- Plant Manager
2011 - maintenant
I am working here Production and Maintenance both Department. I reduce the Breakdown time and increase the Production and control production cost.
The Indian Express Ltd , Hinjewadi, Pune, India
- Electrical Executive
2009 - 2011
Lumax Industries Ltd,Chakan,Pune,India
- ELECTRICAL ENGINEER
2008 - 2009
I am doing work here as a Electrical Engineer here I work with plastic Manufacturing Machine .
TATA BLUESCOPE STEEL Ltd, Hinjewadi,Pune,India
- Apprentiship
2007 - 2008
I was Working here Electrical and Maintenance Department . Doing all type of maintenance and reduce the Breakdown Time its first Aim.
Formations
PURANDAR COLLAGE OF ENGINEERING (Saswad,Pune)
Saswad,Pune
2008 - 2009
Diploma In Electrical Engineering
Industrial Training Institute Aundh (Pune)
Pune
2005 - 2007
ELECTRICAL ITI
V.M.P.B Collage (Bhairawnathwadi, Pandharpur)
Bhairawnathwadi, Pandharpur
2004 - 2005
H.S.C
V.M.P.B Collage (Bhairawnathwadi, Pandharpur)
Bhairawnathwadi, Pandharpur
2002 - 2003
S.S.C
⍟ Estelle GALLAIS
Moussa GUEFFAZ
