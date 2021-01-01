Menu

Somone Voyage AGENCE DE VOYAGE A SOMONE/SALY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Billettiste
Realisation Programme Excursions et Circuits

Entreprises

  • Somone Voyage - Gerant

    2013 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université Cheikh Anta Diop (UCAD) (Dakar)

    Dakar 2001 - 2003 DTST

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :