Sonal GARG

Indecomm Global services
- Software Developer
2015 - 2016
#4 Project Title : Foresight - PoS (January, 2015 to Novembers, 2016)
Company Name : Indecomm Global Services
Client : Ingenico US
Team Size : 13
Technology used : C, C++
Project Description : PoS’s core business requirement is to provide merchants with a comprehensive and innovative range of services and solutions to eliminate payment complexity and make the consumer purchasing experience seamless and secure.
Responsibilities : Gather requirements from customer provided documents.
Doing coding using C/C++ on Windows Platform.
Doing unit testing and debugging (using IngeDev).
Doing code review using Crucible.
Verify generated builds on Bamboo.
Use to have customer interaction frequently.
Contribution : Responsible for implementation of epics, features & solved many bugs.
1) Took initiative to work on epic related to XSLT migration for supported parameter structure for number of applications.
2) Worked for implementation of standalone iPP terminal feature.
3) Highly contributed in forward merging process.
4) Fixed terminal crashes.
5) Worked on critical and blocker bugs.
6) Lead Foresight project.
Operating Systems : Windows 7
Applications : IngEstate, Collis, IngeDev, WinTSI, iConnect
Language : C, C++
Tools : Tortoise SVN, VPN, QtCreator, Card reader/writer, Check Reader,
Arm GCC, 7zip, Trace for Telium2, Wireshark, LLT,
Test utility (Key injection for terminal),
Web-based application : JIRA, Crucible, Confluence, Bamboo, Harvest
HCL technologies
- Software Engineer
PARIS LA DEFENSE
2014 - 2014
ORGANISATIONAL PROJECTS UNDERTAKEN (Chronological order)
Client : Cisco
Internal Training : 3 - 6 months
Internal training is must for Cisco projects in HCL. After training, gave HCL internal interviews for Cisco projects and got selected to work on Cisco WAAS ICA project.
Project Description : Cisco Wide Area Application Services (WAAS) provides high-performance delivery of Citrix XenDesktop and XenApp over the WAN and ICA is a protocol using which Cisco WAAS supports optimization.
Contribution : Worked for two months on Cisco WAAS ICA project.
: Provided support in yearly shutdown time.
Aricent (Gurgaon, Haryana, India)
- Software Engineer
2012 - 2014
ORGANISATIONAL PROJECTS UNDERTAKEN (Chronological order)
Client : Oracle, US
Team Size : 13
Technology used : C++, Perl Script, Java Script & HTML (Embedded in Perl), MySQL
(Innodb Engine and MyISAM Engine), RPMs
Project Description : MNP is a telecommunications network feature that enables end users to retain their telephone numbers when changing service providers and service types. The project support 3 MNP Products: EPAP, ELAP and LSMS.
Responsibilities : Did coding using C++ and Perl on Linux Platform.
Did unit testing, integration testing and debugging (using GDB).
Did code review using Code Collaborator.
Did document review using SharePoint or manually through emails.
Use to have customer interaction frequently.
Contribution : Responsible for development of 3 features & solved many problem reports.
* 1) Feature #1 - Standalone PDBA on EPAP
The EPAP is basically a setup of paired server one act as Active and other act as Standby. Active server includes PDB and RTDB database and Standby server includes only RTDB database. In this feature, we need to support only PDB database on standalone server. We do following major tasks:
* Support new platform function for PDBonly server. ;
* Remove RTDB partition.
* Modify EPAP configuration tool. ;
* PDBonly can be a single server or segmented server. ;
* Modify EPAP GUI menus/submenus.
* RTDB and other related process shall not run. ;
* Separated the automatic backup scheduling of PDB and RTDB for PDBonly server. Only PDB backup will be configured on PDBonly server. PDBonly server will configure RTDB backup on all connected non-provisionable servers and handle auto backup configuration failure if any.
* 1) Feature #2 - Customer executable MySQL database defragmentation wrapper
Partially automate the procedure of database defragmentation using two Perl scripts and one C++ file to defragment the MySQL data tables.
* 1) Feature #3 - MySQL upgrade on EPAP and LSMS Query Server
* For EPAP, we do the upgrade from 5.0 to 5.6 using RPMs on UNIX supported server.
* For LSMS Query Server, we do the upgrade using packages on Solaris based server.
Operating Systems : Windows 7, Linux (CentOS)
Applications : PuTTy, FTP, WinSCP, Cygwin/X, GDB, MSDN, Lync
Language/Scripting : C, C++, MySQL, Perl, Shell
Tools : VSlick, SharePoint, Code Collaborator, Clearcase, ClearQuest
Aricent
- Software Engineer
Paris
2012 - 2012
ORGANISATIONAL PROJECTS UNDERTAKEN (Chronological order)
Client : Aricent (Internal Project)
Team Size : 4
Technology used : C++
Project Description : A tool that will perform various kind of testing on the SUT (System Under Test). This tool can be used for testing Mobility Management Entity and 4G related projects.
Contribution : Responsible for requirement gathering, high level design and low level design. Developed one of the module named as Dispatch Module.
* 1) XML Parser - The parser will parse the xml file which has tags and values.
* 1) Socket Programming - Development of UDP and TCP sockets between UNIX based servers.
* 1) Dispatch Module - This module parses the scenario file, which is in the XML format, collects the data from it, convert data into required format and send as an input to the SUT.
Operating Systems : Windows XP
Applications : Ms-Word, MS-PowerPoint, MS-Excel, Picasa, Eclipse
Language : C++