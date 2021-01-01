Retail
Sondes BEDOUI
Sondes BEDOUI
Tunis
Pas de description
International General Equipment
- Cadre
Tunis
2011 - maintenant
Institut Supérieur De Gestion De Tunis (Le Bardo)
Le Bardo
2003 - 2004
DESS en Commerce International
ESC Tunis
Tunis
2001 - 2003
Abdelmoemen SAKET
Abdeslam OUDRHIRI
Esma CHARRADA
Gouider HOUDA
Mlika HOUSSEM
Mohamed BEN JERAD
Radhouane BUKOTTAIA
Sadok JERAD
