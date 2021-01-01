Menu

Sondes BEDOUI

Tunis

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • International General Equipment - Cadre

    Tunis 2011 - maintenant

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur De Gestion De Tunis (Le Bardo)

    Le Bardo 2003 - 2004 DESS en Commerce International

  • ESC Tunis

    Tunis 2001 - 2003

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :