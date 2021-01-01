Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Songui DIARRASSOUBA
Ajouter
Songui DIARRASSOUBA
CONAKRY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
INTELLECT AFRIQUE (Conakry)
Conakry
2010 - 2013
Réseau
Afri Abel Zogoue ZOGOUE AFRI ABEL
Agbabou DANIEL
Doba SORO
Fabrice KOSSONOU
Hintia Bernard TOURE
Martial KOFFI
Mireille Alexandra Angora KOUAKOU
Soungalo SORO
Téningnigui Salomon SORO
Yeo YEF
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z