Menu

Sonia ABDESSLEM

TUNIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Laboratoire - Prothesiste

    maintenant

Formations

  • ÉCOLE SUPERIEURE DES SCIENCES ET TECHNIQUES DE LA SANTE DE MONASTIR (ESSTSM) (Monastir)

    Monastir 2004 - 2007

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :