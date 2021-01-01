Menu

Sonia AITOUAKLI

ALGER

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Groupe Saïdal - PHARMACIEN DIRECTEUR TECHNIQUE

    2006 - maintenant

Formations

  • Faculté De Médecine, Université D'Alger (Alger)

    Alger 2000 - 2005

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :