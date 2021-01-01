Menu

Sonia B.

  • Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile - Education and Grants Coordinator

    2015 - maintenant As a member of the Sport Development Department, I am providing support to the FIA Educational Programmes and "Sport Grant Programmme" applications, assisting on the activities relating to the development of this area.
    - Assistance & support to ASNs in relation to the management of Grants applications and supervision of ASNs projects.
    - Management of dedicated website and portal to Sport Grant applications

  • Federation internationale de l'Automobile - Knowledge Management Executive

    2010 - 2015 In charge of internal and external international projects at the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA)
    - Websites’ creation, updates and maintenance for the FIA mobility department
    - Organisation of the annual FIA Mobility Conference Week for our member clubs where specialists from FIA clubs meet to share their best practices & exchange knowledge (Responsible of keynote speakers’ recruitment, contact with the local club, external agencies and suppliers)

