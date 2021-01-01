Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile
- Education and Grants Coordinator
2015 - maintenantAs a member of the Sport Development Department, I am providing support to the FIA Educational Programmes and "Sport Grant Programmme" applications, assisting on the activities relating to the development of this area.
- Assistance & support to ASNs in relation to the management of Grants applications and supervision of ASNs projects.
- Management of dedicated website and portal to Sport Grant applications
Federation internationale de l'Automobile
- Knowledge Management Executive
2010 - 2015In charge of internal and external international projects at the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA)
- Websites’ creation, updates and maintenance for the FIA mobility department
- Organisation of the annual FIA Mobility Conference Week for our member clubs where specialists from FIA clubs meet to share their best practices & exchange knowledge (Responsible of keynote speakers’ recruitment, contact with the local club, external agencies and suppliers)