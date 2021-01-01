Menu

Sonia BAAZIZ GORGI

Gafsa

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Smart Technology - Responsable Marketing

    Gafsa 2013 - maintenant

Formations

  • IHEC CARTHAGE (Tunis)

    Tunis 1989 - 1996 HEC - DESS Gestion Hôtelière et touristique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :