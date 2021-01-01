Menu

Sonia BARNABAUX

Paris

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Alès Groupe - Chef de Projets Formulation Produits de Soin

    Paris 2019 - maintenant

  • Clarins - Technicienne de Formulation

    Paris 2018 - 2019 Laboratoire Corps et Parfums

  • Clarins - Technicienne de Formulation

    Paris 2016 - 2017 Laboratoire Corps et Parfums

  • Laboratoires Decléor - Rresponsable Contrôle Vracs et Produits Finis

    2012 - 2016

  • SDPP - Responsable Laboratoire Contrôle Qualité

    2006 - 2012

  • Laboratoire Contapharm - Apprentie formulatrice

    2004 - 2005

  • Chanel - Stagiaire R&D

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2003 - 2003

