Sonia BEN HMIDA EL ABRI
Sonia BEN HMIDA EL ABRI
En résumé
Pas de description
Industrie Pharmaceutique Said
- Chef Département Production
2005 - maintenant
Faculté De Pharmacie De Monastir (Monastir)
Monastir
1999 - 2004
Diplôme National en Pharmacie
Pas de contact professionnel
